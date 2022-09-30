WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem has declared a State of Emergency, just an hour after Guilford County and Greensboro did the same.

The State of Emergency went into effect at noon on Friday. The city described it as a “precautionary measure” in case Hurricane Ian causes widespread or severe damage. This declaration makes the city eligible for federal reimbursement of certain expenditures relating to the storm.

Winston-Salem field operations crews worked to clear stormwater catch basins to prevent flooding. They’ve been focusing on built-up areas and areas prone to flooding. Staffing for CityLink is planned around the clock through the weekend.

The city says Vegetation Management will have an on-call crew available around the clock and can mobilize additional crews if necessary. They have been working to make sure all equipment is ready.

Anyone who spots downed trees or flooded streets is asked to call CityLink at 311 or 727-8000 – not 911. CityLink will be staffed from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Fire and Police teams will be staffed normally and poised to respond to emergencies.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management is not currently planning to activate the emergency operations center.