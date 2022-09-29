NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting Friday.

Executive Order 22 can be viewed HERE.

Declaring a State of Emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians are advised to prepare for potential severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare for this storm. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state, and federal officials.

Recommendations for Virginians

Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available HERE .

Stay informed. Virginians can follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes .

