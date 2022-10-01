GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad appears to mostly be out of the woods as Ian continues to grow weaker across Southern Virginia.

As of 5 p.m., the storm has passed Greensboro and is now about 95 miles west-southwest of Richmond, Virginia.

The storm was 30 miles south of Greensboro at 5 a.m. and made its rounds through the Piedmont Triad.

Ian currently has maximum sustained wind speeds of 25 mph and is moving east-northeast at 6 mph.

The NHC says that Ian is expected to maintain this movement into Sunday morrning.

A low pressure system is expected to cause Ian to dissapate on Sunday morning.

The storm is currently expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with higher amounts locally possible.

The central Appalachians and southern Mid-Atlantic may see limited flash, urban and small stream flooding this weekend with minor river flooding over the coastal Carolinas. In central Florida, however, record river flooding is expected to remain through next week.

Along the coast, NHC warns of “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” along the coast of the southeastern United States and the northwestern Bahamas with swells that should subside over the weekend.