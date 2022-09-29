(WGHP) — Ian is once again qualified as a hurricane as it begins to take aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surges and strong winds.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Ian was out in the Atlantic Ocean headed to South Carolina and 335 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The storm is moving north-northeast at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Hurricane-force winds currently extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 415 miles.

Late Thursday, Ian is expected to make its turn toward the north before shifting north-northwest and approaching South Carolina on Friday.

The storm is expected to make landfall Friday night and move further inland across the Carolinas into Saturday.

Flooding and tornado risk

A Hurricane Warning covers all of South Carolina’s coast, and parts of North Carolina are facing Tropical Storm Warnings.

If storm surge aligns with high tide, coastal areas could see multiple feet of flooding.

Edisto Beach to Murrells Inlet…4-7 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Edisto Beach…4-6 ft

Murrells Inlet to Cape Fear…3-5 ft

Cape Fear River…2-4 ft

St. Johns River…2-4 ft

East of Cape Fear to Duck, including Pamlico and Neuse Rivers…2-4 ft

Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line…1-3 ft

Albemarle Sound…1-2 ftt

NHC reports “a tornado or two” will be possible Friday across the coastal Carolinas.

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia Line to Little River Inlet

Neuse River

St. Johns River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Savannah River to Cape Fear

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

Vero Beach Florida to Savannah River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico River

Cape Fear River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Savannah River

East of Cape Fear to Surf City

The NHC is reporting the following key message:

“Hurricane-force winds are expected across coasts of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina beginning early Friday, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Hurricane conditions are possible by tonight along the coasts of northeastern Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina where a Hurricane Watch is in effect. Preparations should be rushed to completion since tropical-storm-force winds will begin well before the center approaches the coast.”