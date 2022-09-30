TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week.

According to the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, all hurricane watches and warnings have been cancelled, but Ian’s winds and rains remain a threat.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the storm was about 25 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving north at 15 mph.

It’s expected to dissipate over North Carolina or Virginia this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted Saturday that the center of the hurricane made landfall on Friday at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The NHC said swells from the storm were still affecting the east coast of Florida, the Carolinas, and the

northwestern Bahamas, and could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Parts of South Carolina remain under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides.

Here is a list of watches and warnings that are in effect as of 5 p.m. ET Friday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Savannah River to Cape Fear North Carolina

Neuse River North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Edisto Beach to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico River

Cape Fear River

Tracking Hurricane Ian

