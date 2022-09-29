HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Like others bracing for the storm to hit the Piedmont Triad, many people living in the flood-prone Foxwoode Meadows community in High Point are bracing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Teresa Kirby, who has lived in the community for almost 30 years, said over the years she has seen her share of floods when heavy rains come to the area.

Kirby said besides being trapped in the house until the water levels drop, it is the waste that the floods leave behind that causes hazards.

“It’s much bigger than we’re just getting a lot of rain because…it’s going to be debris all over the road.Tthere’s going to be limbs everywhere, trash everywhere, and we just wait on the city, and we go around it, and we wait on them until they come and pick it up,” Kirby said.

Kirby said the community has a one-way in and one-way out system, and over the years if a flood should happen, nearly every home is stuck inside.

“You have to prepare and be ready to get out and be ready not to get back in if it happens,” Kirby said.

She said the community has tried to ask for help with the flooding over the years, and recently the city has started making a second entrance/exit for the people who live there.

Kirby said to combat being stuck in the house in case of an emergency during the storm, she has decided to pack her bags and stay with family until it passes.

High Point Assistant Fire Chief Perry Hall said just like Kirby, everyone needs to be prepared just in case. People need to be ready for power outages and floods for an extended period of time.

“Being prepared, having your drinking water, being able to sustain yourself for 12 to 24 hours at home,” Perry said.

Perry said during the storm, first responders will be on call if needed. He said 911 calls will be prioritized during the storm, so only call if truly needed.

“When there is severe weather, obviously our 911 center is overwhelmed, so we will make sure we leave those lines open for people that have real true emergencies,” Perry said.