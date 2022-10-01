The highest rainfall total was in Rockingham County with 4.90 inches of rainfall recorded. The highest gust was recorded in Wilkes County of 53 mph.

Ian’s remnants have moved into Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia Saturday evening leaving the Piedmont with cloud cover.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 50s.

We are not quite done with the remnants of Ian. Sunday, we’ll have a chance for scattered showers from midday through the evening. We’re not expecting a lot of rain Sunday but don’t be surprised if you see showers in the afternoon.

High temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s.



We finally begin to dry out heading into the work week. Skies remain partly cloudy Monday before clear skies take over for the remainder of the week. Afternoon temperatures slowly warm into the 70s by Wednesday.

Morning temperatures look to be in the 40s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Our next cold front moves in Friday night which drops our high temperatures back into the 60s.