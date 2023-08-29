RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Two hurricanes are whipping up waters along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking both Hurricane Idalia, which is about 240 southwest of Tampa, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Franklin, which is about 330 miles west-southwest of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean, as of 2 p.m.

Public focus has primarily held on Idalia as the storm heads towards Florida’s Gulf coast. Idalia is expected to continue building strength before making landfall as a major hurricane Wednesday morning.

While Franklin is hundreds of miles off from the East Coast and moving away from us, the storm is bringing “life-threatening surf and rip currents” to coast.

“That’s a big, big storm and it’s powerful,” said Nick Pietro of the National Hurricane Center in Raleigh during a briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. “And the one thing Franklin is doing is it is sending wave energy a tremendous amount of wave energy back toward the Carolina coastline, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, all up and down the East Coast beaches.”

Pietro says this rip currents could be deadly.

“My advice to folks, if you know anybody at the beach vacationing or if anybody here had plans to go to the beach, don’t go in the water,” He said. “That’s my best advice, because the the rip currents are frequent and they’re numerous.”