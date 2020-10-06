Hurricane Delta ‘rapidly strengthened’ to a Category 4, expected to be ‘extremely dangerous’

Hurricane Delta is now a Category 5 storm, and forecasters expect it will be “extremely dangerous” when it reaches the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3.

However, as of 11:20 a.m., Delta reached a Category 4 with maximum sustained wind speeds of 130 mph.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Delta was about 320 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and 120 miles southwest of Grand Cayman as it moves west-northwest at 16 mph.

Hurricane Delta is expected to continue west-northwest, shifting northwest, over the next couple days before slowing down late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Through early Tuesday afternoon, the center of Delta will continue to pass the Cayman Islands.

It may cross the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Delta is expected to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be

over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

* Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Bra

* Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

* Isle of Youth

* Punta Herrero to Tulum Mexico

* Dzilam to Progresso Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Cuba province of La Habana