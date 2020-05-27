Tropical Storm Bertha forms near coast of South Carolina, expected to reach North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bertha

MIAMI, Fla. — A tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic at the coast of South Carolina Wednesday, according to an 8:30 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding over parts of the Carolinas, and gusty winds could create rough waters and “life-threatening surf and rip currents” along the Georgia and Carolina coast Wednesday, NHC reports.

Tropical Storm Bertha is heading northwest at about 9 mph and is expected to continue moving this direction through Wednesday night. The storm brings maximum sustained winds of near 45 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall within the next few hours, NHC said at 8:30 a.m., before heading across eastern and northern South Carolina later in the day.

The storm will cross into west-central North Carolina by Wednesday night.

Bertha is expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland.

Only four times in the last 169 years have there been two named storms this early in the year, according to Kate Garner of the FOX8 Max Weather Center.