CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — After two soaking rainfalls this week in central North Carolina, high wind gusts Saturday are bringing down trees in the area.

Torrential rains hit the Raleigh area and all of North Carolina as storms hit Tuesday night. Then, more rain fell Friday night as another storm moved through, bringing the week’s total of rain up to 6 inches in central North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

Saturday, wind gusts at 40 mph were reported by the weather service. Already, the forecast called for winds between 14 and 17 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph, forecasters said.

Tree down across NC 54 in Durham County Saturday. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday a tree fell across N.C. 54 in Durham County near Hope Valley Road, which is N.C. 751, just southwest of Durham, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The entire road was blocked for more than two hours after the tree fell between N.C. 751 and Quadrangle Drive/Leigh Farm Road, officials said. The road reopened at 4:25 p.m.

Around 12:40 p.m., a large tree fell onto and sliced through part of a Cary home. The National Weather Service reported a 40 mph gust in the area just 10 minutes later.

Photo by Amalia Roy/CBS 17

The tree, which was in the front yard of a home, fell into the house, ripping into the roof and landing inside the home in the 400 block of Farmstead Drive.

Fire crews responded to the home, which is in the Farmington Woods neighborhood just off Hampton Valley Road and behind Farmington Woods Magnet Elementary School.

No one was home at the time, but the family who lives there has been displaced, according to a spokesman for the Cary Police Department. The Red Cross is assisting the two people who live at the home, Cary police said.