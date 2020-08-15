Heavy rain, thunderstorms may bring flooding to Piedmont throughout Saturday

A cold front will be moving through the Piedmont Saturday afternoon, bringing a good chance for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Flooding is possible throughout the afternoon and evening as the storms move through the area.

A Flash Flood Watch is en effect for Forsyth and Guilford Counties until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

The high of Saturday is 83 with a low of 69.

The storms are projected to lighten up on Sunday after Saturday being a day of heavy rain.

A flash flood watch was in effect on Friday until midnight for multiple local counties, while yesterday’s storms brought flooding to the Piedmont.

The Piedmont has already gotten a lot of rain over the last two days with as much as 6 and a half inches being reported in Davidson County.