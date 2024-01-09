HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As of the early morning hours, Tuesday’s rain has started and isn’t likely to let up for some time.

Chilly mornings and steady rain will give way to milder temperatures throughout the afternoon, but there’s a slight risk for severe thunderstorms as things warm up.

If the area is to see any severe storms, it will be in the afternoon hours, between 1 and 6 p.m.

Mainly, throughout the Triad area the threat is primarily damaging winds. Sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph are likely by the afternoon, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible during the latter part of the day.

Excessive rainfall could lead to scattered flash flooding. Exercise caution while driving during heavy rain and avoid flooded roads. Due to Saturday’s rainfall, the ground is already saturated and minor river flooding could be a threat.

The storm won’t linger, so expect sunny weather on Wednesday and Thursday with chillier temperatures, but there’s another storm on the horizon for Friday, with more wind and rain coming in.

Due to the weather, numerous school districts around the Piedmont Triad area are closing, including but not limited to Davidson County Schools, Guilford County Schools, Lexington City Schools, Rockingham County Schools, Thomasville City Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Yadkin County Schools.

Davie County Schools will be on a remote learning day, with Alamance-Burlington Schools, Asheboro City Schools and Randolph County Schools releasing early. Alleghany County Schools are on a 2-hour delay.

A full list of closures and delays can be found here.