(WGHP) — Many Piedmont Triad school systems are making changes to their schedules ahead of an expected storm on Tuesday.

Alamance-Burlington School System

The ABSS released the following statement on Tuesday:

We are closely monitoring the current forecast to ensure the safety of our students and staff. While we prioritize instructional time, safety remains our top concern. A final decision regarding early dismissal will be made tomorrow morning. Please plan accordingly. All after-school activities for Tuesday are canceled. ABSS

Davidson County will dismiss elementary schools at 10:30 a.m. and secondary schools at 11 a.m. Bagged lunches will be available for all students to take with them when they are dismissed. The dismissal schedule could change depending on the weather Tuesday.

Guilford County Schools

GCS released the following statement on Tuesday night:

Following the Governor’s issuing a state of emergency and due to the potential of widespread power outages, Guilford County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9, with an optional teacher workday. It will not be a remote learning day. Staff members should work with their supervisors and refer to policy 5050 and regulation 5050-R regarding their schedules, including options for remote work. GCS

All schools will operate on a three-hour early release schedule. All field trips, athletic events and any other school events involving students leaving campus during the school day are canceled on Tuesday.