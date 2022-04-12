Greensboro Weather

Light, scattered showers will march across the Piedmont this morning, then we’ll be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Temperatures, despite the clouds, are going to be unseasonably warm, topping out near 80.

Overnight, temperatures will cool to the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

As a cold front moves toward the Mississippi River Wednesday, highs will return to near 80 under mostly cloudy skies here in the Piedmont.

Thursday will remain warm, with highs in the upper 70s, but showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front crosses the state. Isolated storms may produce very gusty winds. The chance of rain is 50%.

The weather will be very pleasant as we end the week. Enjoy partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-70s.

By the end of the weekend, cooler, more seasonable weather is expected. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Monday will be even cooler, with highs in the mid-60s and a 40% chance of showers.