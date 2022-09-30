Graham Weather | North Carolina

Hurricane Ian is a few hundred miles off the coast of South Carolina, and forecasters say the storm’s second landfall is only hours away.

At 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center placed Ian about 225 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, but tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 485 miles from the storm’s center.

Heavy rain of 2 to 6 inches, flash flooding, tropical-storm-force winds of 40 to 50 mph and possible isolated tornadoes to the east are all part of North Carolina’s forecast.

