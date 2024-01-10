ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance-Burlington Schools are cleaning up after Tuesday night’s storm. School leaders are working to assess the damage and determine how much repairs will cost.

It’s another blow to the district’s budget. Earlier this school year, the district spent $26 million on mold remediation.

Eight ABSS schools were significantly impacted by the storm. One of them is Graham High School.

“We do have new issues that are arising … The overwhelming issue or the overarching thing here is that our buildings are old … our buildings average age about 56 years old,” Alamance-Burlington Schools Public Information Officer Les Atkins said.

Water is leaking from the ceiling in several spots of Graham High School like the auditorium and some classrooms.

Buckets were set up around the school, collecting the water that’s still dripping from the leaky roof.

“Just about every time we have rain, our maintenance crews go out with cases and cases of ceiling tiles and replace those, and the main reason we do that is because … If we let them sit, their mold will grow,” Atkins said.

GHS isn’t the only campus with some damage. Haw River Elementary School, Eastern High School, South Mebane Elementary School, B. Everett Jordan Elementary School, Williams High School and Western Middle School and Wester High School were also impacted.

The school district’s maintenance crews have been working around the clock to prevent mold. Just last year, the school district paid millions to get rid of growing mold. It is something they don’t want to repeat.

“When we started doing the mold remediation efforts here, we had to cut out a portion of the ceiling in the auditorium. We had some classrooms that were impacted and some of that … has been fixed. But now we have new leaks that have a rise in some of those areas,” Atkins said.

School officials say the roof is aging, and that’s causing problems.

ABSS says the issues get worse when there are storms or heavy rain. Atkins blames the lack of funding from county commissioners.

The district needs more money to deal with aging buildings.

“So we don’t want to be back in a situation where we were … It seems like going forward, but we keep taking ten steps back,” Atkins said. “We’ve got to get the adequate funding to take care of these issues.”

Alamance County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Paisley said they wanted until 12:30 p.m. to distribute the agenda for the next meeting in case a district rep requested to speak after the storm.

Paisley said he and the county manager never heard from anyone with the school district.

He said if the district were to contact them about funding, he has some questions about the school’s insurance and warranties.

“Funding is an issue right now. As you know, our fund balance is dangerously low, and here’s one other thing that has impacted that. So yes, we will need to go back to our county commissioners,” Atkins said.

After assessing all damage at ABSS facilities, the district plans to provide the county with a written report.