(WGHP) — Sunday morning was the coldest morning in the Piedmont Triad so far this year! We rebounded nicely Sunday afternoon but temperatures return to the mid 20s into Monday morning.

Lots of volunteer opportunities Monday for MLK Jr. Day, and temperatures will certainly warrant a big coat for anyone who will be out and about early. By lunchtime Monday, temperatures reach the upper 40s with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 50s.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

While we’ll see sunshine in the morning, cloud cover increases throughout Monday. By the afternoon, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. The increase in cloud cover will be due to a surge in moisture ahead of our next weather maker into Tuesday.

Rain returns early Tuesday morning and we’ll see multiple rounds of showers between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. Temperatures Tuesday morning will be significantly warmer than Monday morning, by nearly 20 degrees. Many will start Tuesday in the low 40s with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.

We’ll see a break from the rain Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, and temperatures will continue to increase into the middle of the week. Wednesday morning will be in the mid 40s with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Our next cold front moves in Thursday into Friday and will spark more rain chances before it moves through. Rain returns overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and we’ll see a few rounds of rainfall throughout the day Thursday, ahead of the approaching cold front. Temperatures remain in the mid 60s Thursday.

Behind the front, we’ll see clearing skies Friday with a nearly 10-degree drop in temperatures. We’ll be in the 40s Friday morning with highs in the mid 50s.

Into next weekend, morning temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoons in the low 50s.