A freeze warning is in effect across central NC during Mother’s Day.

The freeze warning will be in effect until 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures across central NC will dip into the low to mid 30s by daybreak on Mother’s Day, the National Weather Service says.

A frost advisory is also in effect.

