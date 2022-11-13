(WGHP) — Get the winter coats out, it’s going to be cold this week!

Temperatures Sunday evening are nearly 20+ degrees colder than they were at the same time yesterday.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s by 7 .p.m. Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to plummet into Monday morning with many waking up in the mid to upper 20s.

Cloud cover is expected to increase through the day Monday despite the sunshine we’ll see in the morning.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s however mixed with a northeast wind, it will feel more like the low to mid 40s.

Our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s in the morning with afternoon temperatures only reaching the low 40s due to the cloud cover and rain.

We’ll see scattered showers in the morning with more widespread rain approaching between 11 am and 7 pm. Scattered showers remain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with a 50% chance for rain during the overnight hours.

Once the rain clears out Wednesday, we’ll see morning temperatures in the upper 30s and afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week… if you consider low 50s warm.

By Thursday, morning temperatures drop below freezing again with afternoon temperatures returning to the mid 40s.

Sunshine and mid 40s continue from Friday through the weekend with morning temperatures in the mid 20s.