(WGHP) — FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the final member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring.

Snow lovers will enjoy Van’s predictions. His total snowfall prediction is higher than Emily Byrd’s and Charles Ewing’s.

Here is his full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer?

December: colder than normal

January: very cold with mild breaks

February: normal but cold near Valentine’s Day

March: cold start but mild finish

Coldest temperature? 8°

How many inches of snow? 10 inches overall

Largest snowfall? Six inches

First snow? Flurries near Dec. 12; one inch or more on Dec. 29

Ice storms? One major (>1/4″); Three minor (<1/4″); Five tiny (trace to 1/10″)