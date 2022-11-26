After a beautiful start to our weekend, we’ll see clouds return Saturday night. Temperatures in the 50s this evening with light south winds.

Not only will we see cloud cover increase Saturday night, but rain will move back in for Sunday. Scattered showers approach western portions of the Piedmont Triad as early as 2 AM Sunday and rain chances continue to increase as we approach sunrise.

By 6 AM Sunday, most of the Triad will see rain and the widespread rain is expected to stick around through 10 AM. The rain begins to push eastward from 10 AM through noon and will become more scattered before completely clearing out by early afternoon.

The clouds clear out into Sunday afternoon, and we’ll see sunshine with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Not only will we be dealing with rain Sunday, but we’ll also see gusty winds most of the day Sunday. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. If you’ve been putting up Christmas decorations the last few days, make sure to secure them so they don’t blow away!

The strong winds remain into the overnight Sunday but will relax by Monday morning.

Sunshine sticks around Monday and most of Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.

Another chance for rain moves in Wednesday with our next cold front.

Rain chances Wednesday look to be around 60% with temperatures in the upper 40s in the morning and the low 60s by the afternoon.

Behind the front, sunshine returns to end the work week and temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees colder. Morning temperatures return to the 20s and 30s with afternoons in the upper 40s and low 50s.