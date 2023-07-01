HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Flood Advisory is in effect in Alamance, Randolph and Guilford County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 9:15 p.m. due to excessive rainfall caused by the severe thunderstorms throughout the region.

The following locations are likely to be impacted by the Flood Advisory:

  • Asheboro
  • Randleman
  • Pittsboro
  • Siler City
  • Goldston
  • Pleasant Garden
  • Liberty
  • Ramseur
  • Hasty
  • Snow Camp
  • Coleridge
  • Bynum
  • Climax
  • Fearrington
  • Radleman Regional Reservoir Marina
  • Seaforth Boat Dock
  • Jordan Lake State Rec Area
  • Jordan Lake

The heaviest storms are currently in Ramseur, Hasty and Goldston. Rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations are expected to be impacted. 1-3 inches of rain have fallen thus far.

The NWS advises that drivers turn around if they encounter a flooded road as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drivers should be especially careful at night as it is harder to recognize flooding danger.