HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Flood Advisory is in effect in Alamance, Randolph and Guilford County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 9:15 p.m. due to excessive rainfall caused by the severe thunderstorms throughout the region.

The following locations are likely to be impacted by the Flood Advisory:

Asheboro

Randleman

Pittsboro

Siler City

Goldston

Pleasant Garden

Liberty

Ramseur

Hasty

Snow Camp

Coleridge

Bynum

Climax

Fearrington

Radleman Regional Reservoir Marina

Seaforth Boat Dock

Jordan Lake State Rec Area

Jordan Lake

The heaviest storms are currently in Ramseur, Hasty and Goldston. Rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations are expected to be impacted. 1-3 inches of rain have fallen thus far.

The NWS advises that drivers turn around if they encounter a flooded road as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drivers should be especially careful at night as it is harder to recognize flooding danger.