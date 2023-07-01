HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Flood Advisory is in effect in Alamance, Randolph and Guilford County, according to the National Weather Service.
The Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 9:15 p.m. due to excessive rainfall caused by the severe thunderstorms throughout the region.
The following locations are likely to be impacted by the Flood Advisory:
- Asheboro
- Randleman
- Pittsboro
- Siler City
- Goldston
- Pleasant Garden
- Liberty
- Ramseur
- Hasty
- Snow Camp
- Coleridge
- Bynum
- Climax
- Fearrington
- Radleman Regional Reservoir Marina
- Seaforth Boat Dock
- Jordan Lake State Rec Area
- Jordan Lake
The heaviest storms are currently in Ramseur, Hasty and Goldston. Rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations are expected to be impacted. 1-3 inches of rain have fallen thus far.
The NWS advises that drivers turn around if they encounter a flooded road as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drivers should be especially careful at night as it is harder to recognize flooding danger.