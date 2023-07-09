(WGHP) — The Triad continues to feel the effects of severe thunderstorms and a Flash Flood Warning is now in effect in several Triad counties.

The Flash Flood Warning went into effect at 12:24 p.m. and will last until around 3 p.m.

Alamance County, Guilford County and Randolph County are all under the Flash Flood Warning. Chatham County is under warning as well.

At 12:24 p.m. the radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Triad. Up to 2 inches of rain had fallen already and rain is expected to fall at a rate of 2 inches per hour.

Flash flooding has begun and/or is expected to begin shortly and poses a life-threatening risk.

The following locations are expected to be impacted:

Greensboro

High Point

Burlington

Asheboro

Graham

Randleman

Siler City

North Carolina Zoo

Mebane

McLeansville

Elon

Archdale

Summerfield

Trinity

Gibsonville

Pleasant Garden

Jamestown

Liberty

Haw River

Ramseur

The following flood-prone areas should be avoided:

South Buffalo near Holden Road and Interstate 40

Horsepen Creek near Old Battleground Round

Latham Park near North Buffalo Creek

Wendover Avenue near Latham Park

Brush Creek Muirfield Road

Muddy Creek at Bessemer Avenue near US 29

North Church Street near East Cone Boulevard

West Fork Deep River near NC 68 and Rivermeade Drive

The NWS has provided the following instructions to stay safe from the dangers of flooding while driving:

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in place across the Triad as the storms ravaged the region. A Tornado Warning was also in effect in Guilford and Alamance County.