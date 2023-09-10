HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in several Triad counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Northern Davidson County, Southeastern Forsyth County and Northwestern Guilford County.

At around 7:35 p.m. Doppler radar located thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Triad. 1-2 inches of rain have already fallen and an additional 1-2 inches of rain remain possible in the three counties.

The warning is in effect until 10:35 p.m.

The following locations will be impacted:

Greensboro

High Point

Lexington

Thomasville

Linwood

Lake Jeanette Marina

Summerfield

Jamestown

Oak Hollow Marina

Welcome

Lake Brandt

High Rock Lake

Lake Townsend

If you encounter a flooded road, turn around and do not attempt to pass through it. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.