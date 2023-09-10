HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in several Triad counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Northern Davidson County, Southeastern Forsyth County and Northwestern Guilford County.
At around 7:35 p.m. Doppler radar located thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Triad. 1-2 inches of rain have already fallen and an additional 1-2 inches of rain remain possible in the three counties.
The warning is in effect until 10:35 p.m.
The following locations will be impacted:
- Greensboro
- High Point
- Lexington
- Thomasville
- Linwood
- Lake Jeanette Marina
- Summerfield
- Jamestown
- Oak Hollow Marina
- Welcome
- Lake Brandt
- High Rock Lake
- Lake Townsend
If you encounter a flooded road, turn around and do not attempt to pass through it. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.