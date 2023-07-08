GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in both Guilford County and Alamance County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Flash Flood Warning began at 1:29 p.m. and will last until at least 4:45 p.m.

Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both counties. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen already and flash flooding is ongoing and/or expected to begin shortly.

An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible in both counties. Urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses could also possibly be impacted by flash floods and the danger is life-threatening.

The following locations are expected to be impacted by the flash flooding:

Greensboro

Burlington

Graham

Mebane

Elon

Gibsonville

Pleasant Garden

Haw River

Swepsonville

Lake Mackintosh Marina

Lake Guilford Mackintosh Marina

Glen Raven

Altamahaw-Ossipee

Altmahaw

Lake Burlington

Forest Oaks

Some flood-prone locations to avoid include:

Latham Park near North Buffalo Creek

Wendover Avenue near Latham Park

Muddy Creek at Bessemer Avenue near US 29

The threat of damage caused by flash floods is considerable. If you encounter a flooded road turn around and do not try and pass. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

You should report observed flooding to local emergency services.