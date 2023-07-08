GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in both Guilford County and Alamance County, according to the National Weather Service.
The Flash Flood Warning began at 1:29 p.m. and will last until at least 4:45 p.m.
Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both counties. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen already and flash flooding is ongoing and/or expected to begin shortly.
An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible in both counties. Urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses could also possibly be impacted by flash floods and the danger is life-threatening.
The following locations are expected to be impacted by the flash flooding:
- Greensboro
- Burlington
- Graham
- Mebane
- Elon
- Gibsonville
- Pleasant Garden
- Haw River
- Swepsonville
- Lake Mackintosh Marina
- Lake Guilford Mackintosh Marina
- Glen Raven
- Altamahaw-Ossipee
- Altmahaw
- Lake Burlington
- Forest Oaks
Some flood-prone locations to avoid include:
- Latham Park near North Buffalo Creek
- Wendover Avenue near Latham Park
- Muddy Creek at Bessemer Avenue near US 29
The threat of damage caused by flash floods is considerable. If you encounter a flooded road turn around and do not try and pass. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
You should report observed flooding to local emergency services.