GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in both Guilford County and Alamance County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Flash Flood Warning began at 1:29 p.m. and will last until at least 4:45 p.m.

Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both counties. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen already and flash flooding is ongoing and/or expected to begin shortly.

An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible in both counties. Urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses could also possibly be impacted by flash floods and the danger is life-threatening.

The following locations are expected to be impacted by the flash flooding:

  • Greensboro
  • Burlington
  • Graham
  • Mebane
  • Elon
  • Gibsonville
  • Pleasant Garden
  • Haw River
  • Swepsonville
  • Lake Mackintosh Marina
  • Lake Guilford Mackintosh Marina
  • Glen Raven
  • Altamahaw-Ossipee
  • Altmahaw
  • Lake Burlington
  • Forest Oaks

Some flood-prone locations to avoid include:

  • Latham Park near North Buffalo Creek
  • Wendover Avenue near Latham Park
  • Muddy Creek at Bessemer Avenue near US 29

The threat of damage caused by flash floods is considerable. If you encounter a flooded road turn around and do not try and pass. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

You should report observed flooding to local emergency services.