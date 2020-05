GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A tree crashed through a family’s home Thursday morning in Guilford County.

Paul and April Larson were home on the 4900 block of Forest Oaks Drive when the tree came down on the back end of the house, sending fragmented chunks of wood through the ceiling.

They were able to get out and called for help at 3:56 a.m

Tree crashes down on Guilford County home. (Courtesy of Paul and April Larson)

The Alamance Community Volunteer Fire Chief Dan Hobbs said they turned off the gas and power.

No one was reported injured.