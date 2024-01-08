HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Expect a rainy, rainy Tuesday ahead, with a marginal risk for some bad storms.

While Monday is expected to be cold but pretty with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that clouds will increase overnight as a storm moves towards us from the east.

Expect the morning commute across the Piedmont Triad on Tuesday to be a real bear. Rain will be steady and temperatures will be cold, in the mid-30s for the morning.

Temperatures will be mild due to the storm system moving in, but expect a lot of wind and rain as well! Temperatures will be near 60 and quite windy. Byrd expects rainfall totals to fall between two and three inches across the Piedmont Triad. Both of these factors could contribute to flash flooding or wind damage.

The storm won’t linger, so expect sunny weather on Wednesday and Thursday with chillier temperatures, but there’s another storm on the horizon for Friday, with more wind and rain coming in. Luckily, a calmer weekend is ahead.