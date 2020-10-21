Epsilon intensifies to Category 3 major hurricane

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Epsilon has intensified into a Category 3 major hurricane.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is about 340 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

It is moving northwest at 17 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest or north by Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter