Epsilon intensifies to Category 3 major hurricane

Epsilon has intensified into a Category 3 major hurricane.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is about 340 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

It is moving northwest at 17 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest or north by Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening.