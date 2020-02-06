Entire FOX8 viewing area under flood watch as storms move into the Piedmont

The Piedmont will face level 1, level 2 and level 3 risks for severe weather on Thursday.
"Get ready for heavy rain, wind, and the possibility of severe thunderstorms before the day is done," said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.
A flood watch has been issued for the entire FOX8 viewing area, and there could be a prolonged flood threat in certain areas into the weekend.
The main threat will be damaging winds, but there is also a possibility of isolated tornadoes.
The heart of the Piedmont Triad faces a level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather.
Further to the north and west, there is a level 1 (marginal) risk. To the south and east of the Piedmont, there is a level 3 (enhanced) risk.
The main storm line to watch for damaging winds will roll through the Piedmont around 4 p.m. Thursday, said FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.