Entire FOX8 viewing area under flood watch as storms move into the Piedmont

The Piedmont will face level 1, level 2 and level 3 risks for severe weather on Thursday.

"Get ready for heavy rain, wind, and the possibility of severe thunderstorms before the day is done," said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire FOX8 viewing area, and there could be a prolonged flood threat in certain areas into the weekend.

The main threat will be damaging winds, but there is also a possibility of isolated tornadoes.

The heart of the Piedmont Triad faces a level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather.

Further to the north and west, there is a level 1 (marginal) risk. To the south and east of the Piedmont, there is a level 3 (enhanced) risk.

The main storm line to watch for damaging winds will roll through the Piedmont around 4 p.m. Thursday, said FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

Thursday Severe Weather Threats (FOX8 Max Weather Center)

Thursday Damaging Wind Threat (FOX8 Max Weather Center)

Thursday Tornado Threat Forecast (FOX8 Max Weather Center)

Thursday Severe Weather Outlook (FOX8 Max Weather Center)