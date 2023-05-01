ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A tornado caused damage on Friday in Surry County, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS confirmed EF-0 tornado damage in Elkin.

A survey points to a brief tornado blowing through embedded in straight-line wind damage.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says a rotating supercell was in the Elkin area Friday, and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued.

NWS officials went back to Elkin on Monday and found EF-0 tornado damage.

A full report of the tornado damage by the NWS has not been released yet.

Elkin City Schools are closed on Monday due to storm damage, according to an ECS statement.