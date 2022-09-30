Eden Weather | North Carolina
Today's Forecast for Eden55°F Rain Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 72%
Tonight
53°F Windy at times with rain. Low 53F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph NE
- Precip
- 100%
Hurricane Ian is a few hundred miles off the coast of South Carolina, and forecasters say the storm’s second landfall is only hours away.
At 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center placed Ian about 225 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, but tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 485 miles from the storm’s center.
Heavy rain of 2 to 6 inches, flash flooding, tropical-storm-force winds of 40 to 50 mph and possible isolated tornadoes to the east are all part of North Carolina’s forecast.
