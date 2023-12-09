HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ahead of a strong low-pressure system and an associated strong cold front, scattered showers will turn into thunderstorms overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms and strong winds will begin as early as 2 a.m. in the mountains and foothills of NC with the rest of the Piedmont Triad seeing thunderstorms beginning around 5 a.m.

A level one risk for severe weather is in place for nearly the entire Piedmont Triad on Sunday. While thunderstorms are expected through the early morning hours, we’ll see a few rounds of rain and storms throughout the day on Sunday. If we’re going to see storms reach severe levels on Sunday, it will likely be between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The main threats with storms will be damaging winds, mainly up to 60 mph, and isolated, brief tornadoes. With that being said, make sure you have a plan in place just in case and know which room you’ll go to in the event of a tornado warning. It should be a room (i.e. bathroom or closet) on the lowest level of your home with no windows. Also, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.

More than 2 inches of rainfall is expected on Sunday which could lead to isolated flash flooding in urban areas and areas of poor drainage.

The line of storms will be chased by cold air which means there may be a brief window of overlap where the colder air and precipitation are able to overlap late Sunday night. If this is able to occur, we may even see some snowflakes after 10 pm Sunday. No accumulation will occur, except in far western North Carolina (i.e. the mountains). Confidence is low for snow to occur but there is a low-end possibility.

Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon. We’ll see highs in the mid-60s on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-40s on Monday.

Tuesday morning will be in the mid 20s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. The good news is once the cold front is through, we’ll see sunshine dominate for the first part of the work week.

Morning temperatures remain below freezing for the remainder of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will fluctuate between the upper 40s and low 50s through Saturday.