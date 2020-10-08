Delta regains strength, now a Category 3 major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

Delta has strengthened back into a Category 3 major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Delta is about 345 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving northwest at 12 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Delta will continue heading northwest, with a reduction in forward speed is expected this evening.

A turn toward the north is forecast to occur late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion Friday and Friday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico this evening, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

* High Island, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* West of High Island to Sargent, Texas

* East of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for

* East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi