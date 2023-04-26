NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — Crews are entering the second week of work on the fire that broke out on April 19 in the Croatan National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina said the fire remains at 32,400 acres burned with 30% still contained. More smoke was seen in the area on Tuesday but nothing like last Friday when the fire raged from 7,000 acres burned to over 30,000 acres.

Officials said 184 total personnel, four helicopters, 15 Type-6 engines, 22 Type-2 tractor plow units, one fixed-wing aircraft and one tracked vehicle worked on the fire. Crews continued to strengthen containment lines and monitored for smoke. Reconnaissance flights looked for heat signatures within the fire interior.

The fire is burning pocosin swamp and mixed fuels. It is burning within the imprint of the 2012 Dad Fire, which officials said burned 21,331 acres. No structures have been lost and none are currently threatened, officials said.

Operational resources include personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, N.C. Forest Service, Craven County Emergency Services, Jones County Emergency Services, the U.S. Marine Corps and Weyerhaeuser Corporation.

The cause remains under investigation.

Community meeting Thursday

An in-person community meeting is slated for Thursday from 6-7 at Creekside Elementary School, located at 2790 Landscape Dr. in New Bern. It will also be hosted via Facebook Live at https://fb.me/e/5RLxG0dUj.

Donations

There have been an overabundance of offers from the public regarding donations to the fire efforts. Officials said they are appreciative of the offers but they don’t have the capacity to process and store the donations on site. In lieu of donations to the Great Lakes Fire incident, officials asked the public consider making a monetary donation to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Tuesday’s work

Crews worked today to continue strengthening containment lines and monitoring the fire perimeter for smoke. Reconnaissance flights took place to look for heat signatures within the fire interior. No visible smoke was seen throughout much of the fire imprint with the exception of the fire burning in the organic soils in the southeast portion of the fire. The 8-acre spot fire showed no growth today, and firefighters continued to mop up any smoldering pockets within the interior. As indicated by Incident Commander Trainee Shane Hardee during the morning briefing, “if we don’t make plans for the ‘what if’ factor, this fire could wake up down the road, so we need to plan and prepare for what could be if the fire conditions change two, three, four weeks from now”.

Weather and fire behavior

Sunny skies and drying conditions were predominant today, but no intensification of the wildfire was identified. “The fire is not currently burning laterally, but vertically down into the soil,” said Operations Section trainee Shawn Nagle. Due to the organic nature of pocosin fuels, heat from the fire may not be seen in the form of smoke or flames on the surface but can be picked up from infrared scanning on reconnaissance flights a few feet below the surface of the ground.

Nagle said Tuesday morning that work would continue to center around the northern line of the fire, which is 2-3 miles from the nearest residential area and about five miles from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern. While most of the containment is on the eastern side of the fire, officials continue to work to make sure the containment lines hold in the Pollocksville area of Jones County and the Brices Creek area of New Bern to the north.

Health update

Updates on air quality can be found from several sources, including the NC Department of Environmental Quality, IQAir.com and AirNow.gov. Air quality remained poor for counties directly impacted by the fire: Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties.

You can also find air quality information from the NCDEQ at these links:

Smoke, wildfires and prescribed burns

Air quality index basics

Scope of the fire

The fire was first detected Wednesday evening, according to the United States Forest Service. Crews worked to put in containment lines around the fire, which was around 50 acres at the start. Limited growth happened on Thursday before the reported 7,000 acres early Friday.

By midday, the fire had reached 12,000 acres and was up to 17,000 acres later on Friday as primary and secondary containment lines were established on the eastern, southern and western sides of the fire, Parker said. That was done with an emphasis to protect private land to the north.

By the end of Friday, the fire had consumed 35,000 acres. It has grown five times its reported size of 7,000 acres, which was reported on Friday morning.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, the number of acres burned was adjusted to 32,400 after an ariel view of the area.

Croatan National Forest covers 160,000 acres and is home to a number of rare carnivorous plants like the Venus fly-trap, sunder and pitcher plant. It is remote and is bordered on three sides by bodies of water, including Bogue Sound.