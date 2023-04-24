NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Progress is being made battling the “Great Lake Fire” in the Croatan National Forest. However, there’s still a long way to go as crews go into the sixth day.

Current conditions

The fire has consumed 36,000 acres with 30% containment as of 7 p.m. Sunday. Crews reported much success on Sunday, thanks to up to half an inch of rain that fell from the storms that moved through Saturday evening and night. Sunday began with 36,000 acres consumed with 10% containment.

While the northernmost fire progression is five miles southwest of Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and south of Countyline Road outside New Bern, officials said the rain stopped the forward progression temporarily to the fire. That is currently easing some concerns that residents in those areas would have to evacuate. However, the area continues to be watched closely.

Officials said work on the line construction around the uncontained areas of the fire was done on Sunday. Scott Kennedy, the incident meteorologist during the fight against the forest fire, said the weather was beautiful on Sunday and that Saturday’s rain really helped suppress the fire activity.

Kennedy also said a back door front was expected to move through first thing Monday morning. There may be some sprinkles and likely a cloudy day with the humidity higher. Winds would come from the north around 10-15 mph.

Operational resources include personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, N.C. Forest Service, Craven County Emergency Services, Jones County Emergency Services, the U.S. Marine Corps and Weyerhaeuser Corporation.

Travel

Travelers on highways adjacent to the fire area should proceed with caution, especially on Hwy. 17 and Hwy. 70. Officials said to continue to expect smoke in the area, particularly in the mornings and evenings.

The fire has forced Catfish Lake Road to close. The Black Lake OHV area remained closed until further notice.

Craven County officials asked people not to travel on County Line Road past the Bluewater Rise subdivision. “This is a busy work zone for firefighters with a large amount of heavy equipment moving in and out,” officials said in a Facebook post

Health update

Air quality maps from several sources, including the NC Department of Environmental Quality, IQAir.com and AirNow.gov showed unhealthy breathing conditions continued for many parts of Eastern North Carolina. As of early Monday, air quality reports were listed as moderate for counties in the center of the fire: Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties.

Scope of the fire

The fire was first detected Wednesday evening, according to the United States Forest Service. Crews worked to put in containment lines around the fire, which was around 50 acres at the start. Limited growth happened on Thursday before the reported 7,000 acres early Friday.

By midday, the fire had reached 12,000 acres and was up to 17,000 acres later on Friday as primary and secondary containment lines were established on the eastern, southern and western sides of the fire, Parker said. That was done with an emphasis to protect private land to the north.

By the end of Friday, the fire had consumed 35,000 acres. It has grown five times its reported size of 7,000 acres, which was reported on Friday morning.

Croatan National Forest covers 160,000 acres and is home to a number of rare carnivorous plants like the Venus fly-trap, sunder and pitcher plant. It is remote and is bordered on three sides by bodies of water, including Bogue Sound.