DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is canceling all after-school activities on Friday.

This means that all practices and competitions in the school district are canceled as well as booster club activities in school gyms.

Friday’s Forecast

“This is not going to be a storm like Tuesday’s storm,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. “We’re not going to have nearly as much rain, and the storm, as far as the number of warnings coming out, we probably won’t see anywhere near as many with this one.”

Friday brings a beautiful morning with “very nice conditions all the way through the lunch hour,” Byrd said.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon, and rain will move in by 5 p.m. The chance of thunderstorms rumbles through at about 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

“And then the rain’s going to be done,” Byrd said. “Winds will remain, and those winds will help to clear our skies out.”

The showers are expected to bring blustery conditions and could bring some thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the southern end of the FOX8 viewing area, including and south of Randolph, Montgomery and Chatham counties, under a level 2 slight risk. The risk for most of the Triad has fallen to a level 1 outlook.

The top threats for this weather event are damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes, mainly south of the Triad. Rainfall totals are expected to be under an inch, and the Triad may see sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher. Scattered power outages are possible.