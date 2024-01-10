DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County man is fed up with flooding right at his back door, especially because he believes there could be an easy fix.

“They told us it was a 100-year flood. Do I look like I’m 100?” said Eric Rogers, who lives along Creekwood Road. “This is the third time this has done this.”

Murky, muddy water slowly covered Rogers’ backyard, creeping into his basement and flooding his garage. The small creek behind the home was beautiful in 1992 when his family moved in, but it quickly became a nightmare.

He’s witnessed three significant floods since then and is tired of cleaning up and drying out.

“A couple years ago, I had the air conditioning unit put up on a stand to keep it from getting flooded,” said Rogers, as he pointed out the water line from Tuesday evening in his basement.

Rogers’ daughter estimates he’s lost $30,000 from the damage flooding has caused.

On Wednesday, he showed our crews his garage covered in mud.

“The bottom line … that pipe is not big enough,” Rogers said. “And they just won’t do nothing about it.”

The pipe he’s referring to runs under Creekwood Drive. It’s the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s responsibility to maintain.

“People throw their debris, limbs and stuff in the creek … It all floats right down here, and it can’t go any further,” Rogers said.

During one storm, he says he hauled away two large trucks full of debris.

FOX8 reached out to Davidson County leaders who confirm it is the property owner’s responsibility to clear any buildup in the stream.

The size of the pipe is what bothers Rogers the most.

He says he’s contacted state engineers for help with the pipe and to explore options for getting a larger one without action. He wants to know if there’s a way to install al larger pipe.

An engineer with the department said he was not aware of the issue but did say they would send a crew by within the next few days to take a look at the issue.

He said all pipes are designed to handle “event storms” with large amounts of rainfall, but if the rainfall exceeds the threshold, there will be ponding.

Most often stormwater pipes are replaced when they’re damaged or if they’re old. In some cases, they will replace a pipe if the volume of runoff around it increased with additional development.

Rogers and his family are still gearing up for another day of cleanup ahead of Friday’s storms.

“It makes a mess whatever you do,” Rogers said. “Just have to keep cleaning it up time after time.”