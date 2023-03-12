(WGHP) — Several North Carolina and Virginia counties woke up to either rain, snow, or sleet Sunday morning. Snow/sleet totals ranged from a trace to 0.3 inches while a few areas, mainly in Virginia, were able to see up to 1 inch of snowfall.

A winter weather advisory remains in place until 6 p.m. for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry and Wilkes counties and for Patrick County, Virginia until 10 p.m.

The reason for the winter weather advisory is due to the possibility of freezing rain with additional accumulations of a light glaze possible. Watch for slick spots on sidewalks, outdoor stairs, bridges and overpasses and use caution if traveling.

The same counties may experience freezing fog overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, especially in the mountains and portions of the foothills. Keep in mind that anything the fog touches with temperatures below freezing will be slick. Watch for black ice on roadways for the Monday morning commute.

Scattered showers and a light drizzle will remain possible for the remainder of Sunday evening. Expect rainfall to begin to taper off and end late Sunday night into very early Monday morning.

No rain gear will be needed at the bus stop Monday, but you’ll certainly want a coat. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-30s into Monday morning with cloudy skies to kick off the work week.

Throughout the day Monday, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and more sunshine by the evening hours. Afternoon highs Monday reach the mid-50s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings are expected to be below freezing with many seeing temperatures in the 20s. In preparation, make sure you protect plants, pets, and agriculture.

Additionally, Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy with winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph. Be sure to secure loose items in your yard. Outdoor burning is also extremely discouraged on both days due to an increased fire danger from the strong winds and dry air.

Sunshine dominates Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting increasingly warmer each day. Highs reach the mid-40s on Tuesday, mid-50s on Wednesday, and low 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday brings our next chance for rain. Mostly cloudy skies return with a rain chance around 30%. Temperatures will be in the 40s in the morning with highs reaching the low to mid-60s by the afternoon.

The best rain chance this week will move in Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front pushes through North Carolina. Lingering showers will be possible Saturday morning before sunshine returns by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday morning with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday is when we’ll see the effects of the cold front when the colder air arrives. Sunday morning will be near-freezing with highs in the low 50s.