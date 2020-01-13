Daily forecast

A nice spring day will lead to a day with showers and possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows around 62. 

There will be showers tomorrow, mainly near and after lunchtime and then a few thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon. 

Most of the storms should be non-severe with us being in the marginal outlook (Level 1).  Highs around 76. 

The weather will clear up and temperatures will be back to 50 Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a high of 72.  

Over the weekend, a weak front will move in on Saturday with a few clouds and a 30% chance for a shower.  Lows near 50, highs back to 74. 

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with a low of 48 and a high back to 66.

Monday we expect showers and temperatures from 42 in the morning to 60 in the afternoon. 

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with a low of 40 and a high of 65. 

It will be sunny and between 39 to 66 on Wednesday.

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 75° 62°

Thursday

76° / 50°
Showers likely, PM T-Storm?
Showers likely, PM T-Storm? 70% 76° 50°

Friday

72° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Saturday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 30% 74° 48°

Sunday

66° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 66° 42°

Monday

60° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 60° 40°

Tuesday

65° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 39°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

71°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

70°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

67°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

67°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

65°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

Piedmont Triad Weather

Fair

Alamance County

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Davidson County

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Davie County

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Forsyth County

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Guilford County

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Randolph County

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rockingham County

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Stokes County

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Surry County

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Wilkes County

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

