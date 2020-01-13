Daily forecast

A nice spring day will lead to a day with showers and possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows around 62.

There will be showers tomorrow, mainly near and after lunchtime and then a few thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon.

Most of the storms should be non-severe with us being in the marginal outlook (Level 1). Highs around 76.

The weather will clear up and temperatures will be back to 50 Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a high of 72.

Over the weekend, a weak front will move in on Saturday with a few clouds and a 30% chance for a shower. Lows near 50, highs back to 74.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with a low of 48 and a high back to 66.

Monday we expect showers and temperatures from 42 in the morning to 60 in the afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with a low of 40 and a high of 65.

It will be sunny and between 39 to 66 on Wednesday.