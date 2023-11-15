(WGHP) — Mild temperatures and clouds will move across the Piedmont.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will increase Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the upper 60s. There’s a small chance we could see a passing shower during the day. Better rain chances Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rain totals will be around a tenth of an inch.

Becoming sunny and breezy on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday, sunny with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

A stronger cold front will push clouds into the Piedmont on Monday. Highs will be in the middle 50s with a small chance of a shower.

There’s a chance we could see significant rainfall on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain will end early Wednesday, becoming partly cloudy. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 50s.