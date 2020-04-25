Cold front sweeping across Piedmont Triad Saturday, bringing thunderstorms in by afternoon

Another cold front will sweep across North Carolina on Saturday, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms in by the afternoon.

Early evening highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday.

The highs will then rebound to the lower-70s on Sunday, which will be partly sunny and cloudy day.

The beginning of the work week is looking great with mostly sunny skies Monday and highs in the mid-60s.

The weather stays dry Tuesday though clouds will be increasing.

By Wednesday, showers are back in the forecast with a 60% chance of rain, but we’ll enjoy partly sunny skies Thursday.