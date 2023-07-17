(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is looking at respiratory concerns once again.

Wildfire smoke from Canada will again drift down into the south and bring the Piedmont Triad into a “Code Orange” air quality alert.

People with respiratory issues should attempt to limit their time outdoors on Monday, however, the smoke should be out of the area Tuesday, returning the state to normal air quality.

This is the third time this summer that smoke from Canadian wildfires has moved far enough south to impact people in the Piedmont Triad.