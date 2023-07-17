(WGHP) — The Code Orange air quality alert for the Piedmont Triad today will remain in effect tomorrow as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to pass through the Triad.

People with respiratory issues, children and the elderly should attempt to limit their time outdoors on Tuesday.

The smoke should be heading out of the area Wednesday and Thursday, so the Piedmont Triad will be under a Code Yellow on those days.

This is the third time this summer that smoke from Canadian wildfires has moved far enough south to impact people in the Piedmont Triad.

A burn ban is also in effect.