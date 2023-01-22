(WGHP) — We’ve had a cold and dreary day in the Piedmont Triad and the cold and rain linger through the evening hours Sunday and into the early overnight.

Though we’ve seen a break from some heavier rainfall with a light mist this afternoon, more persistent and widespread rainfall returns by 6 p.m.

Temperatures remain in the upper 30s with rain continuing through midnight. By 1 a.m. Monday, the rain will taper off leaving us with lingering cloud cover into Monday morning.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Monday’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s in the morning with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s. Clouds will begin to clear into Monday afternoon leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunshine dominates Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 20s in the morning and highs in the low 50s by the afternoon.

Another round of rainfall is expected Wednesday. Cloud cover and rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks like it will be another dreary day with multiple rounds of rainfall. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s Wednesday morning with highs in the low 50s. Rain lingers into Wednesday night but tapers off before sunrise Thursday.

The second half of the week looks quiet weather wise with mornings in the 20s and 30s and afternoons in the 40s and low 50s. Sunshine dominates Thursday through Saturday.