Submit Closings and Delays

If you already know your code for closing or delaying your school, daycare, business or church, you can enter the closing online or call (336) 841-0808 to do it by phone.

Click here to enter your closing online.

To request a code to have your closing or delay published online and broadcast on FOX8, please send a letter on company letterhead to FOX8 Snow Desk, 2005 Francis St., High Point NC 27263. Please include type of business, address, email and phone number along with contact names and their phone numbers and email addresses. Codes are issued to schools, churches, large businesses (250 or more employees) and daycare centers with 50 or more children.

Codes are NOT issued to doctor’s offices or recreation classes.