Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
48°
WATCH NOW
FOX8 Afternoon News
Sign Up
Greensboro
48°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina News
— Greensboro News
— Winston-Salem News
— High Point News
— Piedmont Triad News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime News
COVID-19
Food News
Health News
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
Buckley Report
Newsmakers with Neill McNeill
In Black and White
Border Report
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
North Carolina city among hottest market in US
Video
3-month-old conjoined twins separated
Gallery
Woman, 29, allegedly posed as HS student
Case of animal rabies confirmed in Guilford County
Weather
Today’s forecast
Greensboro Weather
Winston-Salem Weather
High Point Weather
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
Weather Blog
Van’s Weather Kids
NOAA Weather Radio County Codes
Top Stories
Our third consecutive La Nina may be ending. What …
Video
Top Stories
4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Los Angeles area
Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii
Video
How CA is trying to generate a whole new water supply
Cloud cover ahead on Monday after a soggy, dreary …
Good News!
Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker
Zoo Filez
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Social Media Stars
Destination Vacation
FOX8 Foodie
Small Business Spotlight
Made in NC
Educator of the Week
Top Stories
Boy loses dog in desert, strangers come to rescue
Video
Top Stories
A beagle family’s long journey to a NC rescue
Video
GSO restaurant among top 100 places to eat in US
Winston-Salem chef among James Beard semi-finalists
Video
Alligator abandoned finds new home in Florida
Video
Politics
North Carolina Election Guide
Your Local Election HQ
Medical Marijuana in North Carolina
North Carolina Redistricting
Swing State
Top Stories
New medical marijuana, abortion laws proposed in …
Video
Top Stories
Santos gets his own bobblehead with Pinocchio nose
Top Stories
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison to Trump
Video
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated
Video
NC Dem., Repub. talk Trump’s and Biden’s classified …
Video
Bill introduced to ban lawmakers from trading stocks
Investigations
Moore County Power Grid Attack
Caitlin Little’s Amnesia
The Blind Tiger
Texas Pete Lawsuit
GSO Immigrant Facility
Boom Supersonic
Capitol Riot: North Carolina Suspects
SERIES: On Your Side
SERIES: True Crime NC
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
FBI asks for public’s help in substation shooting
Video
Top Stories
Camp Lejeune Marine among 3 charged in Jan. 6 Capitol …
Video
Moore County substation attacks still a mystery
Video
Substation attacks cause NC companies to take action
Video
Where NC’s Capitol riot cases stand 2 years later
Video
Sports
Football
— Carolina Panthers
— Panthers Games and Stats
— Friday Football Frenzy
— High School Football Scoreboard
College Basketball
NASCAR & Motorsports
Top Stories
Man ‘delivering’ McD’s wanders into college hoops …
Top Stories
Hurricanes win in overtime against Dallas Stars
Top Stories
MLB pitcher under investigation: reports
Scott Rolen elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
Video
Cost of cheapest Super Bowl ticket tops $5,000
Charlotte FC to honor the life of Anton Walkes
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Jobs
Pet of the Week
Missing Pets
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
Forever Family
Community Foundation
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
🧥 Give a Kid a Coat
✨ Remarkable Women
👶 FOX8 Community Baby Shower
🎓 FOX8 Senior Sendoff
🚍 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive
⭐ FOX8 Salute to Veterans
🎁 FOX8 Gifts for Kids
🎄 FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
NC Chick-fil-A rallies to help brothers after house …
Video
GreenHill Center is inspiring the next generation
Video
Greensboro community garden feeds bellies and souls
Video
Pup rescued from hoarding situation ready for home
Video
Watch
Watch FOX8 Online 📺
Watch FOX8 On Demand
Live Events
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule – What’s on FOX8?
Antenna TV Schedule
How to rescan your TV
About
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
News about the Newsroom
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Closings
MOST POPULAR
Rare ‘MoMo’ twin girls born, set to go home
Razor blades placed on gas pump handles in NC city
Fatal crash on I-85N shuts down highway in GSO
Teen found unresponsive in woods during Julian party
NC man convicted of murder at age 15 will be freed
Our third consecutive La Nina may be ending. What …
GSO restaurant among top 100 places to eat in US
How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?
North Carolina city among hottest market in US
Asheboro day care shut down over mistreatment: documents