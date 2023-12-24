(WGHP) — Sunday is Christmas Eve and temperatures certainly won’t be feeling like Christmas.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low 60s. The perfect weather for any family gatherings, last-minute shopping trips and regional road trips.

By Sunday afternoon and evening, if you’re heading to church the weather will continue to remain quiet but you may need a light jacket once the sun goes down.

Cloud cover will begin to increase into Christmas Day ahead of our next rainmaker. While we’ll wake up Christmas morning to dry conditions, rain is expected to move in by the afternoon. Christmas morning temperatures will be in the low 40s with highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances increase Monday night.

Our best chance for rain will be on Tuesday. A low-pressure system will approach the Carolinas Tuesday into Wednesday which will bring the potential for rainfall most of the day Tuesday into Wednesday night. Lingering showers will be possible into Wednesday morning before sunshine returns by the end of the day.

A cold front will follow into Thursday. Temperatures will go from the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon to the upper 40s Thursday afternoon. Cloud cover will continue to decrease into the second half of the week.

The last few days of 2023 will be cold but sunny. Morning temperatures will be below freezing from Friday into the New Year. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny and for now, we look to remain dry Thursday, Friday and Saturday before we welcome 2024.