(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad experienced one of the warmest Christmas Eves ever this year, but a cold front is on the way for the last days of the year.

After a top 10 warmest Christmas Eve with highs in the mid-60s and sunshine, temperatures fell into the 40s overnight and cloud cover increased into Christmas morning.

We woke up on Christmas Day in the low 40s with a mix of sun before the skies turned cloudy.

Rain chances will gradually increase after 3 p.m. on Monday., according to FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider.

The mountains and foothills will likely see rain move in by the early evening hours with the rest of the Triad getting some showers around dinnertime.

Rounds of scattered to widespread rainfall will remain overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks like the rainiest day of the week with several rounds continuing into the afternoon and lingering into Wednesday morning. The chance for rain Tuesday is 80% with Wednesday’s rain chances at 30% for the morning hours.

Rainfall totals look to be around an inch. Locally, higher and lower amounts will be possible.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be in the low 50s. Once the rain moves out, the clouds will also move out, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

The increased sunshine will allow our temperatures to reach the low 60s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with morning temperatures in the low 40s and highs in the mid-50s.

A cold front will move through the area which will continue to usher in colder air for the last few days of 2023.

By Friday, temperatures will be in the mid-30s in the morning with highs in the mid-40s.

For the last weekend of the year, morning temperatures will be in the 20s with highs in the mid-40s. The skies will be mostly sunny.