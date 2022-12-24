(WGHP) — It’s official! With a high temperature of 26 degrees at PTI today, we have broken the previous record of 28° (1943) for the coldest Christmas Eve high temperature on record.

Temperatures fall into the low 10s overnight with clear skies. Christmas morning temperatures will be around 12 degrees. Afternoon highs remain near 32 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Though temperatures remain in the 10s for Monday morning, we’ll begin to see afternoon temperatures warm throughout the week. High temperatures return to the 40s by Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s by Thursday.

Mornings remain below freezing until Friday.

We’ll watch for a low chance of precipitation on Tuesday (20%) but the week between Christmas and New Year’s looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

We do a complete 180 from Christmas to the New Year with highs Christmas Day near freezing and New Year’s Day temperatures possibly reaching the 60s. We’ll also watch for rain chances heading for the last weekend of the end of the year.